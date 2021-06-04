MARKET NEWS

Bharat Forge share price at 52-week high after a profitable March quarter

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
June 04, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST
 
 
Bharat Forge share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 749 and gained more than 7 percent intraday on June 4 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 205.4 crore against a loss of Rs 73.3 crore in a year-ago period.

The company's revenue was up 48.4 percent at Rs 1,307 crore versus Rs 881.2 crore (YoY), CNBC-TV18 reported on June 4.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up at Rs 359 crore versus Rs 110.3 crore and the margin was at 27.5 percent against 12.5 percent in the year-ago quarter.

The company board at its meeting recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each (100 percent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

At 1220 hours, Bharat Forge was quoting at Rs 736.30, up Rs 40.45, or 5.81 percent, on the BSE.
TAGS: #Bharat Forge #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jun 4, 2021 12:45 pm

