May 23, 2018 12:35 PM IST

Bharat Forge rises 3%; net profit down 51%, CLSA maintains buy with target Rs 915

Shares of Bharat Forge rose 3 percent intraday Wednesday despite company's net profit declined by 51 percent to Rs 100 crore in the quarter ended March 2018.

It has reported profit of Rs 207.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue was up 30.3 percent at Rs 1,466.6 crore against Rs 1,125.7 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up at Rs 417.7 crore and margin was at 28.5 percent.

The company recommended a final dividend at the rate of 125 percent (Rs 2.50 per equity share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2018

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 750

Credit Suisse has maintained neutral rating on Bharat Forge and cut target price to Rs 750 from Rs 780.

The research house increased FY19/20 estimates by 3-4%.

The stock needs further positive surprise on demand and coming closer to the peak of the cycle, especially in Class-8 trucks, it added.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 915

CLSA has maintained buy rating on Bharat Forge with a target of Rs 915 per share.

The company's growth outlook remains strong, especially in exports, said CLSA.

Stock’s 27x FY19 PE is not cheap but justified given strong outlook, it added.

At 12:28 hrs Bharat Forge was quoting at Rs 685, up Rs 4.95, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

