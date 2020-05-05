Bharat Forge jumps 3% on resuming operations at Baramati plant

Share price of auto component maker Bharat Forge jumped over 3 percent intraday on May 5 after the company partially resumed manufacturing operations at its Baramati plant.

"We wish to inform that Bharat Forge Limited is gearing up to commence partial operations at its Baramati plant as per the guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India after obtaining permission from the local district authority (MIDC, Baramati)," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

"Bharat Forge is commencing operations in a graded manner with the Baramati facility reopening from May 5 and we expect production to commence by end of the week, post completion of mandatory safety check and training of personnel on physical distancing, health and hygiene," it added.

The stock price jumped over 27 percent in the last 1 month and was quoting at Rs 279.35, up Rs 9.50, or 3.52 percent at 13:10 hours.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Bharat Forge has zero promoter pledge with FII/FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

The company's other manufacturing facilities in the country would remain closed till further notice, Bharat Forge said.