Bharat Financial Inclusion rises nearly 3% as NCLT approves scheme of arrangement

Share price of Bharat Financial Inclusion added nearly 3 percent intraday on June 11 after NCLT approved the composite scheme of arrangement.

The National Company Law Tribunal sanctioned the composite scheme of arrangement among Induslnd Bank, Induslnd Financial Inclusion and their respective shareholders and creditors.

The scheme will come into effect upon filing certified copy of the order with the jurisdictional Registrar of Companies and the certified copy of the order is awaited.

At 0958 hours, Bharat Financial Inclusion was quoting at Rs 1,001.60, up Rs 25.10, or 2.57 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,248.65 and 52-week low Rs 824.30 on 03 August, 2018 and 31 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.79 percent below its 52-week high and 21.51 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price declined 14 percent in the last 1 year.

