Bharat Electronics share price hits new 52-week high as board to consider 2nd interim dividend

Bharat Electronics (BEL) share price jumped over 4 percent intraday on March 2 as the board will consider second interim dividend for FY21 on March 16.

The company's board would meet on March 16, 2021 to consider and approve a second interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21, the state-owned aerospace and defence firm said in the release.

The record date for the payment of the dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2020-21, if declared, would be March 24, 2021.

The stock has jumped over 10 percent in the last 2 days and was trading at Rs 150.80, up Rs 4.90, or 3.36 percent at 11:31 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 153.55. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 153.55 and an intraday low of Rs 146.50.

The scrip also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.17 times and was trading with volumes of 1,500,203 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,191,283 shares, an increase of 25.93 percent.

Technical Analyst Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying the stock with a stop loss of Rs 142 and target of Rs 155.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages with FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.