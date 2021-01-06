Bharat Dynamics share price gains nearly 3% on order worth Rs 633 crore

live bse live



Bharat Dynamics share price gained nearly 3 percent in the early trade on January 6 on receiving order worth Rs 632.88 crore.

The company has received Konkurs-M ATGM order along with launchers and test equipments worth Rs 632.88 crore (including taxes). The order book of the company now stands at around Rs 8,100 crore.

At 09:24 hrs Bharat Dynamics Ltd. was quoting at Rs 353.95, up Rs 8.90, or 2.58 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 481.25 and 52-week low Rs 147 on 14 August, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.45 percent below its 52-week high and 140.78 percent above its 52-week low.