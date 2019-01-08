App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Dynamics rises 9% on contract wins worth Rs 760 crore

The missiles and launchers will be manufactured under continued technical collaboration with Russia at the Bhanur Unit of company in Telangana State.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Bharat Dynamics added 9.7 percent intraday Tuesday after company won a contract worth Rs 760 crore.

The company has signed contract worth of Rs 760 crore approximately with the Indian Army for production and supply of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) and Launchers.

The contract was signed by V. Gurudatta Prasad, Director (Production), of the company at New Delhi.

The missiles and launchers will be manufactured under continued technical collaboration with Russia at the Bhanur Unit of company in Telangana State.

At 15:06 hrs Bharat Dynamics Ltd. was quoting at Rs 295.00, up Rs 16.80, or 6.04 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 428 and 52-week low Rs 260 on 31 May, 2018 and 24 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.07 percent below its 52-week high and 13.46 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 03:11 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

