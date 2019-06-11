App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Dynamics gains 6% on signing contract worth Rs 1187 crore

The share price declined 24 percent in last 1 year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Bharat Dynamics gained 6.6 percent intraday Tuesday after company signed a contract worth Rs 1,187.82 crore for supply of heavy weight torpedoes.

The contract has to be executed in next 42 months.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 407.50 and 52-week low Rs 224 on 15 June, 2018 and 14 February, 2019, respectively.

Close

Currently, it is trading 27.34 percent below its 52-week high and 32.19 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:24 hrs Bharat Dynamics Ltd. was quoting at Rs 296.10, up Rs 10.25, or 3.59 percent on the BSE.

The share price declined 24 percent in last 1 year.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

