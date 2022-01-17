Bhansali Engineering share price falls 10% on weak Q3 numbers

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price fell more than 10 percent intraday to Rs 160.25 on BSE on January 17 after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2021.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers posted a 44.4 percent fall in its Q3FY22 consolidated net profit at Rs 75.7 crore from Rs 136.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's revenue was down 17 percent at Rs 341.5 crore from Rs 411.3 crore in the December 2021 quarter .

Consolidated EBITDA was down 47 percent at Rs 97.7 crore and the margin was 28.6 percent lower, YoY.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The company's board declared a second interim dividend of Re 1 (100 percent) per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2021 -22, subject to deduction of tax at source.

It has fixed January 28 as the record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders. The dividend will be paid on February 15, 2022.

At 1.43 pm, Bhansali Engineering Polymers was quoting at Rs 162.50, down Rs 16.05, or 8.99 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 222.50 on October 13, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 125.75 on January 28, 2021. It is trading 26.97 percent below its 52-week high and 29.22 percent above its 52-week low.