MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Bhansali Engineering share price falls 10% on weak Q3 numbers

Bhansali Engineering Polymers reported a 44.4 percent fall in its Q3FY22 consolidated net profit at Rs 75.7 crore from Rs 136.3 crore in the year-ago period

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price fell more than 10 percent intraday to Rs 160.25 on BSE on January 17 after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2021.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers posted a 44.4 percent fall in its Q3FY22 consolidated net profit at Rs 75.7 crore from Rs 136.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's revenue was down 17 percent at Rs 341.5 crore from Rs 411.3 crore in the December 2021 quarter .

Consolidated EBITDA was down 47 percent at Rs 97.7 crore and the margin was 28.6 percent lower, YoY.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

The company's board declared a second interim dividend of Re 1 (100 percent) per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2021 -22, subject to deduction of tax at source.

It has fixed January 28 as the record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders. The dividend will be paid on February 15, 2022.

At 1.43 pm, Bhansali Engineering Polymers was quoting at Rs 162.50, down Rs 16.05, or 8.99 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 222.50 on October 13, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 125.75 on January 28, 2021. It is trading 26.97 percent below its 52-week high and 29.22 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bhansali Engineering Polymers #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jan 17, 2022 02:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.