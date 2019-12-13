BGR Energy share price locked in 20% upper circuit on Rs 4,442-cr order win

BGR Energy Systems share price was locked in 20 percent upper circuit on December 13 after the company got a Rs 4,442.75-crore order from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO).

The company has been contracted for the execution of 1x660 MW supercritical Ennore thermal power station expansion project under engineering, procurement and construction basis.

The project is valued at Rs 4,442.75 crore, including all taxes and duties to complete the contract.

The contract provides for payment in foreign currency for imported items up to $ 114.49 million and adjustment of price due to change in rates of taxes and duties.

The company's order book is worth Rs 8,460 crore including this contract.

There were pending buy orders of 70,807 shares, with no sellers available.