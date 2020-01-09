App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BGR Energy share price jumps 12% on Rs 224cr order

The total value of the contract is Rs 224.28 crore inclusive of GST and the contract completion period is 18 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

BGR Energy Systems share price jumped over 12 percent intraday on January 9 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 224 crore.

The company's electrical projects division has secured an order from Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation on a total turnkey contract basis.

The said order consist design, detailed engineering, fabrication, manufacture, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 400/230-110 kV AIS substation with associated autotransformers, bus reactors, switchgear, accessories, control & relay panels, substation automation system, control room, and complete civil works.

Close

The total value of the contract is Rs 224.28 crore inclusive of GST and the contract completion period is 18 months.

related news

At 11:20 hrs BGR Energy Systems was quoting at Rs 39, up Rs 4, or 11.43 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 73.25 and 52-week low Rs 28 on 13 March, 2019 and 19 November, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 45.94 percent below its 52-week high and 41.43 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 11:40 am

