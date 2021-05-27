Berger Paints share price falls 4% on muted Q4 results; brokerages maintain underperform rating

live bse live

Berger Paints India share price was trading lower by 4 percent, a day after the company declared its Q4 results.

Berger Paints India on May 26 reported more than doubling of consolidated net profit to Rs 208.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of higher revenue from operations.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 103.18 crore for the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review was higher at Rs 2,026.09 crore as against Rs 1,354.84 crore in the year-ago period, Berger Paints said in a BSE filing.

The company’s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.80 per equity share for 2020-21, subject to approval of shareholders.

The stock was trading at Rs 799.05, down Rs 33.00, or 3.97 percent at 09:56 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 838.95 and an intraday low of Rs 787.

Abhijit Roy, MD and CEO at Berger Paints in an interviw to CNBC-TV18 said the company witnessed strong volume growth in Q4. It is seeing strong demand in market place and saw strong growth in waterproofing and construction chemicals.

"It won't be easy to maintain margin at current levels adding that old inventory raw material advantage has gone. Saboo coatings grew 60 percent in Q4," he added.

Macquarie has maintained underperform call on the stock with target at Rs 600 per share. It is of the view that profit was below estimates as sales beat was offset by higher expenses.

"FY23 PER does not factor risks to Asian Paints outperformance. The company's FY23 price-to-earnings ratio also does not factor input cost pressures," it added.

