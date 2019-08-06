Berger Paints hits 52-week high on reporting 32% growth in Q1 profit

Shares of Berger Paints India touched 52-week high of Rs 350, rising 5 percent intraday August 6 after the company reported robust numbers in the quarter ended June 2019.

The company's Q1FY20 net profit rose 32 percent at Rs 176.8 crore versus Rs 133.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue jumped 15.7 percent to Rs 1,716.5 crore versus Rs 1,483 crore.

Earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 27.5 percent at Rs 305.1 crore against Rs 239.3 crore and margin was up 170 bps at 17.8 percent against 16.1 percent.

At 0948 hours, Berger Paints India was quoting at Rs 348.40, up Rs 14.75, or 4.42 percent on the BSE.

