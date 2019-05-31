Berger Paints gains 7% on better Q4 show

Share price of Berger Paints India rose more than 7 percent in the early trade on Friday after company posted better numbers for the quarter ended march 2019.

The company has reported 4.91 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 111.43 crore in the quarter ended on March 2019 against Rs 106.21 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter was up 13.38 percent to Rs 1,472.09 crore as against Rs 1,298.27 crore.

The total expenses was at Rs 1,304.62 crore, while total income stood at Rs 6,061.86 crore.

The board recommended payment of dividend of Rs 1.90 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for 2018-19.

At 09:45 hrs Berger Paints India was quoting at Rs 322.60, up Rs 22.20, or 7.39 percent on the BSE