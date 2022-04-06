Benchmark indices fall for the second straight day: Here are 4 factors dragging the market

Indian markets on Wednesday dropped for second sessions as investors took a breather after recent gains. The markets rose between 25 March till 4 April on the improving key macro economic data and falling crude oil. Since 25 March till 4 April, Both Sensex and Nifty gained over 5.5%.

Global markets were trading lower after hawkish comments from federal reserve governor Lael Brainard. At 1.45pm, the benchmark Sensex fell 0.8% to 59677 points while Nifty dropped 0.77% to 17820 points.

"Markets continue to remain jittery as investors try to gauge the effects of Russia-Ukraine war, whilst simultaneously mulling over the possibility of FED raising interest rates even further to curb inflation. Additionally, rising oil and commodity prices are threatening supply-chain and logistics by disrupting shipping and air freight. The Chinese economy continues its battle with rising coronavirus infections. While the world awaits the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, over near-term devastation due to the war and additional sanctions on the Russian economy, would have menacing effects on global and Indian equities", said Mitul Shah, Head Of Research at Reliance Securities.

Key points why markets fell for second sessions:

Hawkish Fed: Global markets fell overnight after federal reserve governor Lael Brainard said the US central bank will shrink its balance sheet rapidly as soon as May. The Federal Open Market Committee “will continue tightening monetary policy methodically through a series of interest rate increases and by starting to reduce the balance sheet at a rapid pace as soon as our May meeting,” Brainard said Tuesday in a virtual speech to the Minneapolis Fed. Policy makers next meet May 3-4.

RBI policy meeting starts: Investors avoiding taking long positions ahead of the key Reserve Bank of India bi-monthly policy. where it is widely expected to hold key rates on hold. Market participants will be keeping an eye on the RBI policy statement and the expectation is that the central bank could keep rates unchanged.

Fresh sanction on Russia: The U.S., European Union and Group of Seven are coordinating on a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, including a U.S. ban on investment in the country and an EU ban on coal imports, following the discovery of civilian murders and other atrocities in Ukrainian towns abandoned by retreating Russian forces

China Lockdown: China’s Covid-19 situation is on a knife’s edge, with a lockdown of its financial hub intensified amid a surge in new cases and reports of new sub-strains of the omicron variant emerging as clusters flare nationwide. Bloomberg Economics analysts say Covid lockdowns and the war on Ukraine mean China’s growth will likely miss the Chinese government's 5.5% goal even with stronger policy support.

