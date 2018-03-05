BEML shares zoom 10% on govt approval for 26% stake sale

BEML shares rallied 10.5 percent to close at Rs 1,361.90 on Monday after a media report indicated that the government has given approval for stake sale in the company.

According to CNBC-TV18 report quoting agencies, the Government of India has given an in-principle approval to sell its 26 percent stake in the company.

Presently Government of India owns 54 percent stake in the company and the rest 46 percent is held by public, financial institutions, foreign institutional investors, banks and employees.

BEML (formerly known as Bharat Earth Movers), a Miniratna-Category-1, operates under three major business verticals viz., mining & construction, defence and rail & metro. The three verticals are serviced by nine manufacturing units located at Bangalore, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, Palakkad and Subsidiary - Vignyan Industries Ltd, in Chikmagalur district.