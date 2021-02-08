MARKET NEWS

BEML shares up 2% on MoUs with 11 entities

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,053.60 and 52-week low Rs 369.60 on 24 December, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST
 
 
BEML share price rose over 2 percent intraday on February 8 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 11 entities to explore & enhance business in defence & aerosapce.

A meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on February 10 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2020 and to consider the interim dividend for the FY 2020-21 on equity shares, if any.

Earlier, company signed an MoU with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Aeronautics Laboratory (NAL) to develop in the areas of advance composite and autoclaves, mini unmanned aerial vehicles and Design & analysis of aircraft structure and systems.

BEML also teamed with NAL for joint development of 2 seater trainer aircraft through Technology of transfer (ToT).

At 09:35 hrs BEML was quoting at Rs 949.55, up Rs 8.50, or 0.90 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 9.88 percent below its 52-week high and 156.91 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BEML #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Feb 8, 2021 10:06 am

