 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

BEML shares gain nearly 3% on DMRC pact for Bahrain metro project

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

BEML will be responsible for manufacturing and supply of Metro rolling stock.

BEML

BEML shares gained nearly 3 percent in the early trade on February 21 after the company signed a contract with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for Bahrain Metro Rail Project.

At 9:18am, BEML traded at Rs 1,433, up Rs 29.00, or 2.07 percent, on the BSE.

BEML signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 20 with a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)-led special purpose vehicle, which has been shortlisted for the Bahrain Metro Rail Project Phase-1, the company said in a press release.

As part of the pact, BEML will be responsible for manufacturing and supply of metro rolling stock and DMRC will provide expertise in the fields of project development, budgeting and facilitating of contractual obligations.