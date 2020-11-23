PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BEML shares gain 2% on Rs 501-crore order from Delhi Metro

Moneycontrol News
 
 
BEML share price gained more than 2 percent in the morning trade on November 23 after the company won an order from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The company received a variation order to contract 'MRS1' from DMRC, for additional 12 trainsets of six cars each (a total of 72 coaches) to operate on Line 2B and seven of Mumbai metro project. The order is valued at about Rs 501 crore.

It takes the total contract value to Rs 4,318 crore from Rs 3,817 crore for supplies before August 2023.

At 0922 hours, BEML was quoting at Rs 663.70, up Rs 8.30, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,080 on January 16, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 369.60 on March 24, 2020, respectively.

It is trading 38.55 percent below its 52-week high and 79.57 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 09:30 am

tags #BEML #Buzzing Stocks

