BEML share price rises 5% on orders from Ministry of Defence

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

BEML share price added 5 percent in early trade on January 6 after the company bagged an order from Ministry of Defence.

The company received the order from MoD for the supply of high mobility vehicles, at an approximate value of Rs 758 crore.

The equipment will be manufactured at BEML's Palakkad plant in Kerala and would supply the vehicles to Indian Army in a span of one year.

These High Mobility vehicles would play a key role in the logistics management of the Indian Army leveraging on its exceptional cross country capabilities.

These vehicles would enable armoured fighting vehicles, troops, ammunitions and stores to be moved to far-flung, difficult terrains in operational areas.

At 09:21 hrs BEML was quoting at Rs 1,019.60, up Rs 26.90, or 2.71 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,080 and 52-week low Rs 369.60 on 16 January, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.59 percent below its 52-week high and 175.87 percent above its 52-week low.