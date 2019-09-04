BEML gains 5% after government invites EoI for subsidiary

Shares of BEML jumped 5 percent intraday on September 4 after government invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for disinvestment in its BEML subsidiary.

Government of India has invited Expression of Interest (EoI)/ Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) document in respect of disinvestment of 96.56 percent shareholding of BEML in Vignyan Industries, a subsidiary of BEML.

At 14:42 hrs, BEML was quoting at Rs 791.00, up Rs 26.10, or 3.41 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,034.35 and 52-week low Rs 521.00 on 03 April, 2019 and 26 October, 2018, respectively.