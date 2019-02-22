App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BEML gains 3% as co signs certificate of partnership with Lockheed Martin

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,418.05 and 52-week low Rs 521 on 05 March, 2018 and 26 October, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of BEML gained 3.6 percent intraday Friday as company signed Certificate of Partnership with Lockheed Martin.

BEML and US based Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, signed a Certificate of Partnership at the ongoing AERO INDIA 2019 at Bengaluru, company said in release.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,418.05 and 52-week low Rs 521 on 05 March, 2018 and 26 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.72 percent below its 52-week high and 55.91 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:46 hrs BEML was quoting at Rs 813.90, up Rs 27.60, or 3.51 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 09:52 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.