BEML gains 3% as co signs certificate of partnership with Lockheed Martin

Shares of BEML gained 3.6 percent intraday Friday as company signed Certificate of Partnership with Lockheed Martin.

BEML and US based Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, signed a Certificate of Partnership at the ongoing AERO INDIA 2019 at Bengaluru, company said in release.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,418.05 and 52-week low Rs 521 on 05 March, 2018 and 26 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.72 percent below its 52-week high and 55.91 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:46 hrs BEML was quoting at Rs 813.90, up Rs 27.60, or 3.51 percent on the BSE.