BEML declines 4% on weak Q2 show

Shares of BEML declined more than four percent intraday on November 4 after the company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 27.2 crore in Q2 FY20.

However, the loss has narrowed compared to Rs 98.21 crore loss reported in the June quarter. The company had reported a profit of Rs 16.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Inventory loss stood at Rs 125.7 crore for the quarter gone by against a loss of Rs 12.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue during Q2 declined 6.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 687.1 crore.

It posted an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss of Rs 7.3 crore in Q2 FY20 against a profit of Rs 44.8 crore in same period last year.

Other expenses increased 18.6 percent YoY to Rs 124.96 crore while other income jumped 79.43 percent to Rs 7.59 crore.