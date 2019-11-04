BEML declines 4% on weak Q2 show

Consolidated revenue during Q2 declined 6.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 687.1 crore
Shares of BEML declined more than four percent intraday on November 4 after the company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 27.2 crore in Q2 FY20.
However, the loss has narrowed compared to Rs 98.21 crore loss reported in the June quarter. The company had reported a profit of Rs 16.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
Inventory loss stood at Rs 125.7 crore for the quarter gone by against a loss of Rs 12.8 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated revenue during Q2 declined 6.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 687.1 crore.
It posted an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss of Rs 7.3 crore in Q2 FY20 against a profit of Rs 44.8 crore in same period last year.
Other expenses increased 18.6 percent YoY to Rs 124.96 crore while other income jumped 79.43 percent to Rs 7.59 crore.At 09:50 hours, BEML was quoting Rs 1,014.75, down Rs 32.25, or 3.08 percent, on the BSE.
