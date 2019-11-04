App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BEML declines 4% on weak Q2 show

Consolidated revenue during Q2 declined 6.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 687.1 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of BEML declined more than four percent intraday on November 4 after the company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 27.2 crore in Q2 FY20.

However, the loss has narrowed compared to Rs 98.21 crore loss reported in the June quarter. The company had reported a profit of Rs 16.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Inventory loss stood at Rs 125.7 crore for the quarter gone by against a loss of Rs 12.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

Consolidated revenue during Q2 declined 6.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 687.1 crore.

related news

It posted an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss of Rs 7.3 crore in Q2 FY20 against a profit of Rs 44.8 crore in same period last year.

Other expenses increased 18.6 percent YoY to Rs 124.96 crore while other income jumped 79.43 percent to Rs 7.59 crore.

At 09:50 hours, BEML was quoting Rs 1,014.75, down Rs 32.25, or 3.08 percent, on the BSE.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 10:12 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.