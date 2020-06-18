Bedmutha Industries share price gains 5% on International order worth $800k

Bedmutha Industries share price gained 5 percent intraday on June 18 after the company bagged an International order worth $8,16,345

The company has bagged an International Tender from Helvetas Nepal, Lalitpur, Nepal for the supply of 708 MT Steel Wire Rope.

Helvetas Nepal is part of a network of independent development organization with Head offices in Switzerland & offices at Germany / USA.

At 10:24 hrs, Bedmutha Industries was quoting at Rs 13.60, up Rs 0.64, or 4.94 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 21.80 and 52-week low Rs 9.56 on 03 December 2019 and 16 October 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 37.61 percent below its 52-week high and 42.26 percent above its 52-week low.