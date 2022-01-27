MARKET NEWS

BCL Industries share price rises as production to start at new ethanol plant

The company said that the initial plant testing at the new 200 kiloliters per day ethanol plant of its subsidiary Svaksha Distillery has begun

Mumbai / January 27, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST
Shares of BCL Industries rose 2.3 percent to Rs 436 on the BSE on January 27 after the company said that commercial production at the new ethanol plant of its subsidiary is expected to start before the end of the current financial year.

In an update to the stock exchanges, the company said that the initial plant testing at the new 200 kiloliters per day ethanol plant of its subsidiary Svaksha Distillery has begun. “The subsidiary of the company has also obtained in-principal approval from MoEF for enhancing the capacity by another 100 kiloliters per day at the same premises,” BCL Industries said.

BCL Industries said that it has the requisite land utilities to start work on the expansion of the new plant as soon as the commercial production starts. The company expects to complete the expansion project in the new financial year starting April.

The new plant has been set up through internal cash accruals and without raising any debt.

BCL Industries also said that the expansion of its facility in Bathinda, Punjab through setting up a new 200 kiloliter per day plant is “ongoing at full swing”.

“With all units of the company and subsidiary generating production, the total capacity will be 700 kiloliters per day and we will be one of the largest producers of Ethanol from grains in the private sector in India,” BCL Industries said.
Tags: #BCL Industries
first published: Jan 27, 2022 11:24 am
