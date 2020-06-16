Bayer CropScience share price at 52-week high on tie-up with ITC

Bayer CropScience share price touched 52-week high of Rs 5,714, rising 4 percent in the morning trade on June 16 after a tie-up with the agri- business division of ITC.

The company said it partnered with ITC to extend the reach of its crop protection products through ITC's e-Choupal 4.0 platform.

The partnership has commenced as a pilot project in Mysuru in Karnataka and would gradually be expanded to other parts of the country, Bayer said in a statement.

With COVID-19 disrupting farming operations and on-farm advisory, the initiative would help farmers avail agri-inputs and advise digitally on a timely basis, it added.

ITC and Bayer are jointly training and on-boarding retailers to cater to farmers' orders placed through e-Choupal.

At 1032 hours, Bayer CropScience was quoting at Rs 5,695, up Rs 210.50, or 3.84 percent, and ITC was quoting at Rs 188.60, up Rs 1.40, or 0.75 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

With inputs from PTI