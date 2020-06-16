App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bayer CropScience share price at 52-week high on tie-up with ITC

The two have launched a pilot in Mysuru for crop-protection products and will gradually expand it to other parts of the country, Bayer has said.

Bayer CropScience share price touched 52-week high of Rs 5,714, rising 4 percent in the morning trade on June 16 after a tie-up with the agri- business division of ITC.

The company said it partnered with ITC to extend the reach of its crop protection products through ITC's e-Choupal 4.0 platform.

The partnership has commenced as a pilot project in Mysuru in Karnataka and would gradually be expanded to other parts of the country, Bayer said in a statement.

With COVID-19 disrupting farming operations and on-farm advisory, the initiative would help farmers avail agri-inputs and advise digitally on a timely basis, it added.

ITC and Bayer are jointly training and on-boarding retailers to cater to farmers' orders placed through e-Choupal.

At 1032 hours, Bayer CropScience was quoting at Rs 5,695, up Rs 210.50, or 3.84 percent, and ITC was quoting at Rs 188.60, up Rs 1.40, or 0.75 percent on the BSE.

With inputs from PTI

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 10:48 am

tags #Bayer CropScience #Buzzing Stocks #ITC

