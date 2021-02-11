Bata India shares fall 4% after Q3 PAT dips 77%; Dolat Capital upgrades stock to 'accumulate'

Bata India | September quarter share price performance in 2019: 19%, 2018: 13%, and in 2017: 29%.

Bata India share price was down 4 percent intraday on February 11 a day after the company declared its December quarter results.

The shoe-maker reported Q3 results on February 10 wherein net profit of the company went down 77.7 percent at Rs 26.4 crore against Rs 118.2 crore (YoY). Its revenue was down 25.9 percent at Rs 615.6 crore against Rs 830.8 crore (YoY).

EBITDA of the company fell 55.4 percent at Rs 117.7 crore against Rs 263.7 crore (YoY) while EBITDA margin came in at 19.1 percent against 31.7 percent (YoY).

Research and broking firm Dolat Capital, however, feels that Bata’s Q3 FY21 revenues were broadly in line with its estimate but EBITDA and PAT was a miss adding that sequential recovery was encouraging.

It is of the view that continuous addition of stores, new promotional activities and procuring institutional contracts would help Bata to recover. Post re-opening of markets, most of the retail businesses have reached to pre-COVID level. With opening of schools and offices, we believe that Bata would also regain lost momentum, it said.

"We believe that the growth would continue in casual and sports category. Further, addressing supply constraints would help accelerate growth," the research firm said.

Dolat Capital has downward revised its FY21E estimates to factor in Q3 results. However, it has increased FY22/23E EPS estimates to factor in re-opening of malls, schools, offices in the near term, favorable base, new advertising campaigns and increased e-commerce contribution.

It values Bata at 60x FY23E EPS with target of Rs 1,697 and has upgraded the stock to accumulate.

