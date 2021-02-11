MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Bata India shares fall 4% after Q3 PAT dips 77%; Dolat Capital upgrades stock to 'accumulate'

The shoe-maker's net profit went down 77.7 percent at Rs 26.4 crore against Rs 118.2 crore (YoY). Its revenue was down 25.9 percent at Rs 615.6 crore against Rs 830.8 crore (YoY).

Sandip Das
February 11, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST
Bata India | September quarter share price performance in 2019: 19%, 2018: 13%, and in 2017: 29%.

Bata India | September quarter share price performance in 2019: 19%, 2018: 13%, and in 2017: 29%.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bata India share price was down 4 percent intraday on February 11 a day after the company declared its December quarter results.

The shoe-maker reported Q3 results on February 10 wherein net profit of the company went down 77.7 percent at Rs 26.4 crore against Rs 118.2 crore (YoY). Its revenue was down 25.9 percent at Rs 615.6 crore against Rs 830.8 crore (YoY).

EBITDA of the company fell 55.4 percent at Rs 117.7 crore against Rs 263.7 crore (YoY) while EBITDA margin came in at 19.1 percent against 31.7 percent (YoY).

Research and broking firm Dolat Capital, however, feels that Bata’s Q3 FY21 revenues were broadly in line with its estimate but EBITDA and PAT was a miss adding that sequential recovery was encouraging.

It is of the view that continuous addition of stores, new promotional activities and procuring institutional contracts would help Bata to recover. Post re-opening of markets, most of the retail businesses have reached to pre-COVID level. With opening of schools and offices, we believe that Bata would also regain lost momentum, it said.

Close

Related stories

"We believe that the growth would continue in casual and sports category. Further, addressing supply constraints would help accelerate growth," the research firm said.

Dolat Capital has downward revised its FY21E estimates to factor in Q3 results. However, it has increased FY22/23E EPS estimates to factor in re-opening of malls, schools, offices in the near term, favorable base, new advertising campaigns and increased e-commerce contribution.

It values Bata at 60x FY23E EPS with target of Rs 1,697 and has upgraded the stock to accumulate.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandip Das
TAGS: #Bata India #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Feb 11, 2021 10:28 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.