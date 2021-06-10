MARKET NEWS

Bata India share price rises 5% despite poor Q4 numbers

Bata India Q4 Result: The company reported 23.2 percent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 29.4 crore against Rs 38.4 crore and revenue was down 4.9% at Rs 589.9 crore versus Rs 620.5 crore, (YoY)

Moneycontrol News
June 10, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
 
 
Bata India share price rose over 5 percent intraday on June 10 despite the company reporting a poor set of numbers in the quarter ended March 2021.

The company reported 23.2 percent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 29.4 crore against Rs 38.4 crore and revenue was down 4.9% at Rs 589.9 crore versus Rs 620.5 crore, (YoY).

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA0 was down 19.7% at Rs 112.1 crore versus Rs 139.6 crore and margin was down at 19% versus 22.5% (YoY).

The board at the meeting recommended a dividend of Rs 4 (i.e., 80%) per equity share of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, for approval of the Members at the AGM.

"We continued our march towards recovery via our channel expansion efforts via Franchising, distribution and marketplaces routes. As the economy gained pace and offices started re-opening, we rolled out our first campaign of the year showcasing ‘Relaxed Workwear’ collection offering the best of comfort technologies across Bata, Hush Puppies, Bata Red Label, Comfit & Naturalizer brands," said Sandeep Kataria, CEO – Bata.

At 09:36 hrs Bata India was quoting at Rs 1,628.60, up Rs 70.90, or 4.55 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,705 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,215 on 11 January, 2021 and 12 August, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.48 percent below its 52-week high and 34.04 percent above its 52-week low.
TAGS: #Bata India #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jun 10, 2021 10:35 am

