May 23, 2018 10:36 AM IST

Bata India rises over 3% after co reports 45% jump in Q4 profit; Axis Cap raises target to Rs 850

The company's revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 632.31 crore. It was Rs 598.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Bata India rose over 3 percent on Wednesday morning as the company reported 45 percent increase in its standalone net profit for the March quarter.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 777.00 and an intraday low of Rs 755.00.

The footwear major reported 44.9 percent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 52.08 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017-18. It had posted standalone net profit of Rs 35.94 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal, Bata India said in a BSE filing.

After the implementation of GST in July 1 last year, revenue from operations is reported net of GST. Accordingly, the two figures are not comparable.

For the year 2017-18, net profit was at Rs 223.58 crore as against Rs 158.75 crore in the previous fiscal, the company added.

Revenue from operations for last fiscal stood at Rs 2,636.32 crore. It was at Rs 2,497.24 crore in 2016-17.

The board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share (80 per cent on an equity share of face value of Rs 5 each) for the year ended March, 31 2018, the company said.

The stock has fallen over a percent in the past one month, but in the past three days, it has risen over 3 percent. At 09:49 hrs, Bata India was quoting at Rs 778.50, up Rs 25.50, or 3.39 percent, on the BSE.

Brokerage: Axis Cap | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 850 from Rs 825

Axis Cap said that strong brand & improving macro environment will help achieve 13% CAGR over FY18-20. Further, it estimates operating margin to improve 130 bps at 14.8% in FY20.

