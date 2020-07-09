App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BASF India share price declines on tax-demand notice

The company is in the process of filing a reply to the said notice.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

BASF India share price declined more than 1 percent intraday on July 9 after the company received a tax-demand notice.

The company has received a demand notice for the further period ie 2015-2016 from Commercial Tax Department, Karnataka aggregating to Rs 46.01 crore (including interest and penalty) by treating the stock transfers of its Mangalore plant as interstate sales to dealers.

Earlier, it received demand notices aggregating to Rs 620.93 crore (including interest and penalty) for the periods 2006-2007 to 2014-2015.

Close

The company is in the process of filing its detailed reply/submission/appeals in response to the said notice.

The company, based on the legal assessment, does not consider these stock transfers as interstate sales and is taking all the necessary legal steps to defend the matter.

At 1156 hours, BASF India was quoting at Rs 1,231.80, down Rs 11.65, or 0.94 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #BASF India #Buzzing Stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.