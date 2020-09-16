172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|base-metals-weekly-report-motilal-oswal-9-5847791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Base metals were under pressure for much of last week after some choppiness in the dollar.

Broker Research

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly


Base metals were under pressure for much of last week after some choppiness in the dollar. Copper dropped to a one-week low leading the first weekly loss on the LME in the last 5 weeks as dollar index rebounded after a steep drop against the euro in the previous session and headed for its best week since mid-May and this is what is having a huge impact on copper.


Outlook


Looking at current price levels, it seems that most of the positive news has already been factored in while negative factors lack the element of shock. Considering this, we believe that the metals pack may see consolidation at current levels with upside bias intact. US elections later this year, however, remain a major risk factor.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 16, 2020 03:58 pm

tags #Base Metals Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

