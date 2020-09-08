Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly

Base metals traded choppy last week, with prices hitting multi month highs at the start of the week and followed by some profit taking on back of volatility in the dollar and mixed data signals from China and US. Hopes of a sustained economic recovery in China and as the unemployment rate fell in the US led to some gains before the end of the week.

Outlook

The US dollar consolidated gains, but was set for its biggest weekly rise in 2-1/2 months as an overnight drop in highflying US technology stocks fuelled a bout of risk aversion in global markets.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.