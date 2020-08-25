Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly

Base metals have been choppy within a range as prices have been moved by volatility in the Dollar Index, data from China and mixed economic data from rest of the nations. There is a continued risk-off sentiment on the macroeconomic front which seems to be getting momentum.

Outlook

Despite this, the market has an overall positive view on copper as Chinese demand has been recovering well that is still in place despite the shock from headwinds recently.

