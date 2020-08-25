172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|base-metals-weekly-report-motilal-oswal-7-5754421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 07:51 PM IST

Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Base metals have been choppy within a range as prices have been moved by volatility in the Dollar Index, data from China and mixed economic data from rest of the nations.

Base metals have been choppy within a range as prices have been moved by volatility in the Dollar Index, data from China and mixed economic data from rest of the nations. There is a continued risk-off sentiment on the macroeconomic front which seems to be getting momentum.



Despite this, the market has an overall positive view on copper as Chinese demand has been recovering well that is still in place despite the shock from headwinds recently.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:51 pm

