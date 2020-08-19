Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly

Base metals prices corrected last week after strong gains over the last few months. Is this a reversal of a mere price correction is difficult to say this early. There is a feeling that strong recovery has run into resistance that the economic recovery in China is fully priced in. At the same time supply side issues factored in Copper & Zinc have not materialized to extent that some had feared.



Outlook

Prices were also pressured by U.S.-China tensions ahead of a crucial weekend meeting between trade officials from both countries.

