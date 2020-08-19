Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Base metals prices traded consolidated at highs last week after being on the rise since March 2020.
Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly
Base metals prices corrected last week after strong gains over the last few months. Is this a reversal of a mere price correction is difficult to say this early. There is a feeling that strong recovery has run into resistance that the economic recovery in China is fully priced in. At the same time supply side issues factored in Copper & Zinc have not materialized to extent that some had feared.
Outlook
Prices were also pressured by U.S.-China tensions ahead of a crucial weekend meeting between trade officials from both countries.
