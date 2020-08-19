172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|base-metals-weekly-report-motilal-oswal-6-5728061.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Base metals prices traded consolidated at highs last week after being on the rise since March 2020.

Broker Research

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly


Base metals prices corrected last week after strong gains over the last few months. Is this a reversal of a mere price correction is difficult to say this early. There is a feeling that strong recovery has run into resistance that the economic recovery in China is fully priced in. At the same time supply side issues factored in Copper & Zinc have not materialized to extent that some had feared.



Outlook


Prices were also pressured by U.S.-China tensions ahead of a crucial weekend meeting between trade officials from both countries.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Base Metals Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal

