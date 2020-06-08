Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly

Base metal extended gains for yet another week surging a host of factors which lent further support to ongoing rally. Optimism over a quick global economic turnaround after better industrial data from China lifted base metal prices. A gaining equity market and reopening of several economies after pandemic-triggered lockdown have also lifted demand prospects of metals. The official and unofficial PMI in China is bouncing back into expansionary territory indicating a turnaround in manufacturing process. The payrolls data fed an optimistic mood on markets, with global equities extending their rally as coronavirus lockdowns ease and the ECB ramps up stimulus measures. Rebound of both Chinese activity and oil prices has been faster and stronger than we expected, and market has been quicker to price in a global growth rebound than we expected.

Outlook

For the metals complex, there is a growing fear that upwards price momentum may take a pause in the near future. Demand recovery in post-lockdown China may soon lose steam due to feeble export demand. Global industrial activities may remain on lower side due to negative impact of pandemic. Looming tensions between US and China are likely to worsen the trade relations further. This may weigh on base metal demand from China.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

