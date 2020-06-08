App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Base metal extended gains for yet another week surging a host of factors which lent further support to ongoing rally.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly


Base metal extended gains for yet another week surging a host of factors which lent further support to ongoing rally. Optimism over a quick global economic turnaround after better industrial data from China lifted base metal prices. A gaining equity market and reopening of several economies after pandemic-triggered lockdown have also lifted demand prospects of metals. The official and unofficial PMI in China is bouncing back into expansionary territory indicating a turnaround in manufacturing process. The payrolls data fed an optimistic mood on markets, with global equities extending their rally as coronavirus lockdowns ease and the ECB ramps up stimulus measures. Rebound of both Chinese activity and oil prices has been faster and stronger than we expected, and market has been quicker to price in a global growth rebound than we expected.



Outlook


For the metals complex, there is a growing fear that upwards price momentum may take a pause in the near future. Demand recovery in post-lockdown China may soon lose steam due to feeble export demand. Global industrial activities may remain on lower side due to negative impact of pandemic. Looming tensions between US and China are likely to worsen the trade relations further. This may weigh on base metal demand from China.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 8, 2020 05:23 pm

tags #Base Metals Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Jacinda Ardern dances for joy after New Zealand eliminates coronavirus

Jacinda Ardern dances for joy after New Zealand eliminates coronavirus

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

Japan braces for worst postwar economic slump, pandemic tests policy response

Japan braces for worst postwar economic slump, pandemic tests policy response

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Franklin Templeton crisis: Is Gujarat HC's stay on voting in investors' interest?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Is Gujarat HC's stay on voting in investors' interest?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.