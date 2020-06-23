Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly

Base metals have been having a good run up over last couple of weeks, with copper being one of biggest beneficiaries. Zinc and lead were higher over the week, while aluminium and nickel were roughly flat. The fresh thrust came in as the Federal Reserve’s latest move to provide further support for the U.S. economy helped to boost sentiment, but gains were capped by worries about prospects for demand in top consumer China. Central bank stimulus has been behind rallies in all markets considered to be risky. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened again to cut ties with China, though a U.S. diplomat said China had committed during talks this week to follow through on the previously agreed Phase 1 trade deal.

Outlook

However over the last couple of months, this topic has been hot and there are more talking than action on this subject.

