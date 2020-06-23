App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Base metals have been in corrective mode before the weekend set, but still some managed to close the week in the green rising for highest levels in last few months.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly


Base metals have been having a good run up over last couple of weeks, with copper being one of biggest beneficiaries. Zinc and lead were higher over the week, while aluminium and nickel were roughly flat. The fresh thrust came in as the Federal Reserve’s latest move to provide further support for the U.S. economy helped to boost sentiment, but gains were capped by worries about prospects for demand in top consumer China. Central bank stimulus has been behind rallies in all markets considered to be risky. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened again to cut ties with China, though a U.S. diplomat said China had committed during talks this week to follow through on the previously agreed Phase 1 trade deal.


Outlook


However over the last couple of months, this topic has been hot and there are more talking than action on this subject.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #Base Metals Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal

