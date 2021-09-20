MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Copper prices were highly volatile last week and we have seen this as a common feature for much of 2021.

Broker Research
September 20, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly


Copper prices were highly volatile last week and we have seen this as a common feature for much of 2021. Stronger dollar made the metal more expensive, while investors were in wait-and-watch mode with a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting taking the spotlight in a week full of central bank events. Policymakers from major economies including Japan and the UK are due to meet this week, though the focus is on the Fed’s two-day meeting that will conclude on Wednesday, with markets expecting it will stick with broad plans to begin tapering this year.


Outlook


Overall the metals complex has had a good run up and is undergoing another round of buying with some micro changes in most; however the rise in dollar and macro issues developing in China along with overheated risky assets can cap gains in the short run. We advise caution for the next few weeks.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Base Metals Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal
first published: Sep 20, 2021 05:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.