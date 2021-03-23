English
Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

March 23, 2021 / 02:49 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly


Base metals have been struggling to find clear direction in the last few weeks thanks to macro-market jitters and the bond market tantrum which caused consternation in crossasset markets. Copper prices were under some pressure midweek from a higher dollar and spiking U.S. Treasury bond yields, but losses were capped by supply worries fuelled by shortages of concentrates.



Outlook


The outlook for the copper market remains strong. Demand from new growth sectors, such as renewable energy and EVs continues to rise.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Base Metals Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal
first published: Mar 23, 2021 02:49 pm

