English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join Commodity Ki Paathshala on ‘Volatility in Agriculture commodities Prices- Importance of Price Risk Management and Role of Derivatives Markets’ on March 9, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Copper prices corrected last week after rallying for much of 2021, as dollar index rallied above 92 level building some pressure on the metals along with bond yield which briefly surged above 1.6% mark.

Broker Research
March 09, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly


Copper prices corrected last week after rallying for much of 2021, as dollar index rallied above 92 level building some pressure on the metals along with bond yield which briefly surged above 1.6% mark. Copper had been highly volatile with profit taking in equities and copper longs taking some profit from the headed market. Downside however will be protected buoyed by expectations of a faster economic recovery and higher capital inflows into markets after the U.S. Senate passed a long-awaited $1.9-trillion coronavirus stimulus bill.


Outlook


Overall given the change in macro backdrop, mixed trading activity with heightened volatility is likely to persist for the next couple of sessions.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Base Metals Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal
first published: Mar 9, 2021 08:46 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.