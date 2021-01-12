MARKET NEWS

Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

January 12, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly


Base metals after a brief run up at the start of the week, but later witnessed some profit taking as participants reduced their positions as indicated by the open interest following a rising dollar and some excess froth being built up in metals. Copper started the week with a bang rallying to multi year highs towards $8200, as investors eyed more policy support in the United States amid chances that Democrats could take over control of the crucial Senate chamber. The Dow and the S&P 500 hit new record highs as Democratic control of the House, Senate and White House is likely to pave way for additional fiscal stimulus.



Outlook


European equities also added strong gains and COMEX Copper consolidated.

