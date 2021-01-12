Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly

Base metals after a brief run up at the start of the week, but later witnessed some profit taking as participants reduced their positions as indicated by the open interest following a rising dollar and some excess froth being built up in metals. Copper started the week with a bang rallying to multi year highs towards $8200, as investors eyed more policy support in the United States amid chances that Democrats could take over control of the crucial Senate chamber. The Dow and the S&P 500 hit new record highs as Democratic control of the House, Senate and White House is likely to pave way for additional fiscal stimulus.

Outlook

European equities also added strong gains and COMEX Copper consolidated.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.