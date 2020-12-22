MARKET NEWS

Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Base metals settled the week on a stronger footing amid a weaker US dollar and the FDA's vaccine approval.

December 22, 2020 / 03:51 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly


Base metals settled the week on a stronger footing amid a weaker US dollar and the FDA's vaccine approval. Strong demand for industrial metals from China, weak US greenback, and an improved long-term economic sentiment supported the metals complex. However, the US-China tensions have sparked once again, as the US Commerce Department blacklisted more than sixty companies in order to “protect US national security. China's economy has staged an impressive recovery from its COVID-19 paralysis. This was mainly driven by robust export demand and fiscal stimulus measures taken by their central bank.



Outlook


Even though the corona related euphoria eased over a vaccine rollout in many countries, resurging new cases prompted some European countries to impose strict lockdowns again.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Base Metals Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal
first published: Dec 22, 2020 03:51 pm

