Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly

Base metals settled the week on a stronger footing amid a weaker US dollar and the FDA's vaccine approval. Strong demand for industrial metals from China, weak US greenback, and an improved long-term economic sentiment supported the metals complex. However, the US-China tensions have sparked once again, as the US Commerce Department blacklisted more than sixty companies in order to “protect US national security. China's economy has staged an impressive recovery from its COVID-19 paralysis. This was mainly driven by robust export demand and fiscal stimulus measures taken by their central bank.



Outlook

Even though the corona related euphoria eased over a vaccine rollout in many countries, resurging new cases prompted some European countries to impose strict lockdowns again.

