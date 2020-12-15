MARKET NEWS

Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

December 15, 2020 / 03:00 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly


Base metals witnessed some profit taking before the end of the week, with copper slipped after touching another multiyear peak, hit by profit-taking amid worries about a U.S. stimulus deal and a potential collapse in Brexit trade deal talks. Global equities also slipped after prospects faded for near-term COVID-19 aid funding in the US and the odds rose for a disorderly British exit from the EU. So much good news has already been priced into the market and hence profit-taking after such a strong rally is not surprising and we also have risk-off sentiment today in equities market.


Outlook


The metals rally is getting over heated and While the industry and financial speculators can afford to continue building shadow stocks that may well prove to be the case, but a shock to demand, a surge in supply or a flattening of the forward curve making financing harder could all knock what looks like somewhat artificially supported market from enduring through the start of next year.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Base Metals Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal
first published: Dec 15, 2020 03:00 pm

