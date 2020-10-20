172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|base-metals-weekly-report-motilal-oswal-12-5984301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Base metals have been trading with a mixed bias for the last week, giving up some of the gains before the weekend.

Broker Research

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly


Base metals have been trading with a mixed bias for the last week, giving up some of the gains before the weekend. However, this week is a data packed one which is likely to keep the metals pack busy. The broader trend still follows the base case where macro picture is positive, the dollar is weaker and demand from China has been very strong. Stronger manufacturing activity and new orders in the world outside China, as seen in surveys of purchasing managers, are soon expected to feed through to higher demand for industrial metals.


Outlook


We expect copper, nickel to be benefited from any positive data, while aluminium’s recent run ups could take a pause soon.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 12:37 pm

