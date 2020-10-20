Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly

Base metals have been trading with a mixed bias for the last week, giving up some of the gains before the weekend. However, this week is a data packed one which is likely to keep the metals pack busy. The broader trend still follows the base case where macro picture is positive, the dollar is weaker and demand from China has been very strong. Stronger manufacturing activity and new orders in the world outside China, as seen in surveys of purchasing managers, are soon expected to feed through to higher demand for industrial metals.

Outlook

We expect copper, nickel to be benefited from any positive data, while aluminium’s recent run ups could take a pause soon.

