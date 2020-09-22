172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|base-metals-weekly-report-motilal-oswal-10-5870041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Base Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, The upside momentum in base metals looks unstoppable, as after a one week break, rally has resumed one again with copper surging to new yearly high.

Broker Research

Motilal Oswal's report on Base Metals Weekly


The upside momentum in base metals looks unstoppable, as after a one week break, rally has resumed one again with copper surging to new yearly high. Metals were supported by the weaker US dollar and stronger than expected Chinese industrial production. Data showing high levels of US weekly jobless claims halted a rally in the dollar that was initially triggered by the US Federal Reserve saying it expects economic growth to improve faster than previously forecast.



Outlook


Metals are sensitive to dollar movements, weaker dollar makes those assets cheaper for non-US firms, a relationship used by funds to generate buy and sell signals. The dollar index eased due to U.S. election uncertainty and the latest U.S.-China political tensions, making it cheaper to buy metals using other currencies.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 11:50 am

tags #Base Metals Weekly #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.