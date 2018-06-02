Baron Emerging Markets Fund buys Vakrangee shares worth Rs 25 cr

Baron Emerging Markets Fund has bought 0.68 percent equity stake in technology company Vakrangee on Friday.

The fund house has purchased 72,67,679 equity shares of the company at Rs 34.08 apiece through bulk deals on the National Stock Exchange.

The shares bought through bulk deals were worth Rs 24.76 crore.

Meanwhile, BP Fintrade Private Limited net bought 11,70,882 equity shares of the technology company on the same day.

On Friday, the stock price was locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 34.20 on the exchange. Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,621.11 crore.