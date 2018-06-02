App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2018 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Baron Emerging Markets Fund buys Vakrangee shares worth Rs 25 cr

The fund house has purchased 72,67,679 equity shares of the company at Rs 34.08 apiece through bulk deals on the National Stock Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Baron Emerging Markets Fund has bought 0.68 percent equity stake in technology company Vakrangee on Friday.

The fund house has purchased 72,67,679 equity shares of the company at Rs 34.08 apiece through bulk deals on the National Stock Exchange.

The shares bought through bulk deals were worth Rs 24.76 crore.

Meanwhile, BP Fintrade Private Limited net bought 11,70,882 equity shares of the technology company on the same day.

On Friday, the stock price was locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 34.20 on the exchange. Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,621.11 crore.
First Published on Jun 2, 2018 01:15 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Vakrangee

Sections
