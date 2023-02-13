Coforge tumbles after 10% shares change hands; Baring PE likely seller

Coforge's performance

About 60 lakh shares, equating to 9.8 percent stake in Coforge Limited, changed hands through a block deal window on February 13. While the buyers and sellers were not known immediately, it was reported earlier that Hulst BV, an entity controlled by Baring Private Equity, will sell some stake.

Following the block deal, the stock opened 5 percent lower around Rs 4,100 per share amid heavy volumes.

Sources informed CNBC-Awaaz on February 11 that the base size of the deal would be 4.9 percent, with a greenshoe option to an upsize up to 9.8 percent.

The block deal was to take place at a 7 percent discount to the stock's closing price of Rs 4,330 per share on February 11. At 9.8 percent, the deal amount will be Rs 2,600 crore, sources said.

The private equity firm had acquired a stake in the mid-tier IT company in 2019. It held 63.99 percent stake in Coforge at the end of the March 2021 quarter. That has been pared down by subsequent selling to 40 percent promoter stake.

Brokerage firm Nomura Research has initiated coverage on Coforge Ltd with a 'buy' rating and the target price at Rs 5,050.

Nomura in its report said that the Coforge's strong growth and improved market value have been driven by several key factors, including a revitalised and secure management team with a solid track record of execution, an increased emphasis on current businesses and the development of new markets, and a restructuring of the company's go-to-market approach.

In the third quarter, Coforge recorded a 24.2 percent on-year rise in net profit at Rs 228.20 crore in a seasonally weak quarter. Revenue came in at Rs 2055.80 crore, a 23.99 percent YoY rise.

