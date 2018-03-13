Banks stocks outshine, rally up to 10% after Bank of India recovers SLoUs worth Rs 7,000 cr

Banks stocks saw heavy buying interest on Tuesday after Bank of India recovered Rs 7,000 crore worth of Standby Letter of Credits from other banks.

PSU Bank index was up 3.5 percent and Nifty Bank index gained 1 percent or 300 points, outperforming the Nifty that rose 0.3 percent.

Bank of India, OBC, Union Bank, Bank of Baroda, Andhra Bank, Syndicate Bank, PNB, Canara Bank, Allahabad Bank, Indian Bank, IDBI Bank and SBI rallied up to 10 percent.

Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Federal Bank gained around 1.5 percent.