Banking stocks trade mixed on resolution framework for COVID-hit assets

Banking stocks are trading mixed intraday on September 8 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed panel submitted its report on the resolution framework for Covid-hit assets.

The committee, headed by veteran banker KV Kamath, has recommended financial ratios for 26 sectors which could be factored in by lending institutions while finalising a resolution plan for a borrower.

The 26 sectors selected by the panel for the resolution framework are Power, construction, iron and steel manufacturing, roads, real estate, trading wholesale, textiles, chemicals, consumer durables/FMCG, non-ferrous metals, pharma, logistics, gems and jewellery, cement, auto components, hotels, mining, plastic products manufacturing, automobile manufacturing, auto dealership, aviation, sugar, port and port services, shipping, building materials, and corporate retail outlets.

Among banking names, RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Bank of Baroda are trading with marginal loss, on the other hand, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank and PNB were trading in the green.

The recommendations of the committee have been broadly accepted by the banking regulator.

The panel tabled its report on September 4 wherein it has suggested financial parameters that include aspects related to leverage, liquidity and debt serviceability, the RBI said.

The panel has put five key parameters for each sector for lenders to decide the resolution. These include total outstanding liability divided by adjusted networth, total debt divided by EBITDA, debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), average DSCR and current ratio.

Kamath committee report sets the basis for corporate restructuring and submitted thresholds of financial ratios for 26 sectors, said Jefferies.

The split into mild, moderate & severe restructuring will be useful to the investors. The restructuring will have to start once the Supreme Court provides clarity.

Slippages/credit cost will be high in FY21-22, but estimates should factor this, while provisioning to be higher, but can be absorbed in estimates, it added.