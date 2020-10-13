Banking stocks trade marginally lower as SC to resume hearing on interest waiver case

Banking stocks are trading marginally lower in today's trading session as the Supreme Court is going to resume the hearing on interest waiver case.

The Nifty Bank index down 0.13 percent with ICICI Bank, RBL Bank shed over 1 percent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank added over 1 percent.

In Nifty PSU Bank Index, Central Bank of India fell 3 percent followed by Indian Bank, Union Bank of India and Maharashtra Bank.

The Supreme Court is set to resume it hearing on a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period on October 13 (today). The hearing will begin at 12 noon, as per CNBC-TV18.

A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan and comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah on October 5 heard pleas seeking waiver of accruing interest during the six-month loan moratorium period. The apex court granted Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) time to file additional affidavits which are likely be addressed today.

Supreme Court to consider Interest Waiver Case today: Check Out LIVE Updates

The SC had on September 3 instructed banks not to declare accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs) until further orders after the Centre on October 2 told the apex court that it would waive compound interest on the repayment of loans of up to Rs 2 crore, a move that would provide relief to individual and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) borrowers. The SC has previously said there is "no merit in charging interest on interest".

The RBI had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and expected to give them more time to clear payments of EMIs amid the economic fallout of the lockdown, without being classified as NPAs.

On June 4, the central bank said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived during the moratorium period.

In its annual report, the central bank also said the moratorium on loan repayments could have an impact on the financial health of banks.