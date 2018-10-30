App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Maharashtra locked at 20% upper circuit as asset quality improves

Net interest income (NII) was up 4 percent at Rs 1,003 crore versus Rs 963.1 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra locked at 20 percent on Tuesday after company reported net profit in the quarter ended September 2018.

There were pending buy orders of 234,324 shares, with no sellers available.

The company has reported net profit of Rs 27 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 against loss of Rs 23.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Net interest income (NII) was up 4 percent at Rs 1,003 crore versus Rs 963.1 crore.

Company's gross NPA was down at 18.64 percent versus 21.18 percent, while net NPA was down at 10.61 percent versus 12.20 percent, QoQ.

In the absolute term the gross NPA reduced to Rs 16,873 crore against Rs 17,800 crore, while net NPA was down at Rs 8,743 crore against Rs 9,195 crore, QoQ.

The company's provisions were at Rs 857.7 crore against Rs 1,633 crore, QoQ and versus Rs 791 crore, YoY.

At 13:15 hrs Bank of Maharashtra was quoting at Rs 14.01, up Rs 2.33, or 19.95 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 01:16 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.