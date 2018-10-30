Bank of Maharashtra locked at 20% upper circuit as asset quality improves

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra locked at 20 percent on Tuesday after company reported net profit in the quarter ended September 2018.

There were pending buy orders of 234,324 shares, with no sellers available.

The company has reported net profit of Rs 27 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 against loss of Rs 23.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Net interest income (NII) was up 4 percent at Rs 1,003 crore versus Rs 963.1 crore.

Company's gross NPA was down at 18.64 percent versus 21.18 percent, while net NPA was down at 10.61 percent versus 12.20 percent, QoQ.

In the absolute term the gross NPA reduced to Rs 16,873 crore against Rs 17,800 crore, while net NPA was down at Rs 8,743 crore against Rs 9,195 crore, QoQ.

The company's provisions were at Rs 857.7 crore against Rs 1,633 crore, QoQ and versus Rs 791 crore, YoY.

At 13:15 hrs Bank of Maharashtra was quoting at Rs 14.01, up Rs 2.33, or 19.95 percent on the BSE.